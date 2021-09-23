why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.45

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] gained 5.76% or 0.43 points to close at $7.89 with a heavy trading volume of 1379620 shares. The company report on September 21, 2021 that GOL To Launch Network of 250 eVTOL Aircraft in Brazil.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company”), Brazil’s largest airline, in conjunction with Grupo Comporte, an entity of its controlling shareholder, announce that they have signed a non-binding letter of intent with Avolon for the acquisition and/or lease of 250 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Following aircraft certification and successful delivery of the aircraft, the Company expects to start operating a flight network in Brazil using eVTOL planes by mid-2025.

Grupo Comporte is providing the investment capital required for the project, and will engage GOL’s aviation expertise to develop the flight network using VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft. Created by the British enterprise Vertical Aerospace (“Vertical”), the VA-X4 eVTOL model is considered one of the most technologically advanced and reliable air taxis in development.

It opened the trading session at $7.49, the shares rose to $8.07 and dropped to $7.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOL points out that the company has recorded 7.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, GOL reached to a volume of 1379620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9.10 to $8.10. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for GOL stock

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, GOL shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.23 and a Gross Margin at -1.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.98.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now -28.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -515.78. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 556.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 137.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$430,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

There are presently around $141 million, or 13.70% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 1,974,248, which is approximately -65.576% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,384,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.92 million in GOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.17 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly -3.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,653,362 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,226,551 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,033,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,913,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,761,913 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 890,506 shares during the same period.