why Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $148.88

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] plunged by -$3.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $106.27 during the day while it closed the day at $102.25. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Exact Sciences to participate in September investor conferences.

Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) announced that company management will participate in the following virtual conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare ConferenceFireside Chat on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. EDT.

Exact Sciences Corporation stock has also loss -2.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXAS stock has declined by -21.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.54% and lost -22.82% year-on date.

The market cap for EXAS stock reached $16.71 billion, with 171.49 million shares outstanding and 170.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 1805630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $148.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $161 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $160, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on EXAS stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 155 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXAS in the course of the last twelve months was 190.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

EXAS stock trade performance evaluation

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.68, while it was recorded at 104.78 for the last single week of trading, and 122.38 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +69.98. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.90.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.02. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$169,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,865 million, or 92.60% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,789,343, which is approximately 8.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,410,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.1 billion in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 17.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 13,546,236 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 10,341,298 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 131,272,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,160,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,643,256 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,744,561 shares during the same period.