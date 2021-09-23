why Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.29%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Bridgeline CEO Ari Kahn to Speak at Taglich Brothers Annual Investment Conference.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that the company would present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference at the TWA Hotel at JFK in New York on September 13th at 3:15 pm ET.

“The Taglich Brothers Investment Conference is an excellent venue for Bridgeline to meet investors and share its recent success in growing sales and achieving profitability,” said Mr. Kahn. “With COVID-19, many investor conferences canceled, and we’re happy to see the Taglich team put in the effort to make this important event happen.”.

Over the last 12 months, BLIN stock rose by 130.37%. The one-year Bridgeline Digital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.31.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.70 million, with 5.94 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.24M shares, BLIN stock reached a trading volume of 2115810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

BLIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bridgeline Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +49.80. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -29.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.77. Additionally, BLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of $8,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.80% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 600,000, which is approximately 148% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 271,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in BLIN stocks shares; and RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., currently with $0.29 million in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 654,245 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 389,371 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 130,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,174,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,334 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 344,643 shares during the same period.