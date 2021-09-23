why Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $142.80

Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ: AMBA] gained 10.37% on the last trading session, reaching $164.37 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Dongfeng Motor Group and Ambarella Partner on Driver Monitoring System for Yixuan Max Mass-Production Vehicle.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, announced that it partnered with Dongfeng Fengshen (Aeolus), a mid-to-high-end brand of the Dongfeng Motor Group, to build a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) based on Ambarella’s CV25 AI vision SoC and development platform. The first mass-production application of this system is in the Dongfeng Fengshen Yixuan Max, which launched on September 1st.

Dongfeng Fengshen is the flagship product from Dongfeng Passenger Vehicles. Yixuan Max adopts Dongfeng’s new Mach Power, a new engine brand from Dongfeng Motor. Yixuan Max is also the first compact HEV sports vehicle based on DSMA, a framework that was independently designed and developed. Additionally, Yixuan Max is expected to be a star product in Dongfeng Fengshen’s strategic transformation.

Ambarella Inc. represents 36.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.12 billion with the latest information. AMBA stock price has been found in the range of $152.80 to $165.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 506.64K shares, AMBA reached a trading volume of 1906754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBA shares is $142.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ambarella Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $140 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambarella Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $115, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on AMBA stock. On September 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMBA shares from 140 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambarella Inc. is set at 6.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBA in the course of the last twelve months was 200.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMBA stock

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.68. With this latest performance, AMBA shares gained by 67.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 225.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.66 for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.63, while it was recorded at 152.17 for the last single week of trading, and 104.56 for the last 200 days.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ambarella Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]

There are presently around $4,645 million, or 81.20% of AMBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,347,811, which is approximately 4.239% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,142,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.58 million in AMBA stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $176.74 million in AMBA stock with ownership of nearly 7.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ:AMBA] by around 3,642,644 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 2,911,887 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 21,706,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,260,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,087,443 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 563,750 shares during the same period.