Wells Fargo slashes price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] – find out why.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 6.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.40. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Dave & Buster’s Introduces First-of-Its Kind NFT + Digital Collectible.

The ultimate restaurant & entertainment venue launches NFT + Digital Collectible as prizes at locations nationwide.

Dave & Buster’s, the ultimate restaurant and entertainment destination, announces the launch of its NFT Digital Collectibles Prize program to provide a unique first-of-its-kind experience to NFT collectors. Starting on September 27th, Dave & Buster’s NFT Digital Collectible coins and cards will be available in Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide and can be claimed as prizes in exchange for tickets won. To commemorate the launch, the first collector to own every city card and game coin from the NFT Digital Collectibles Prize program will receive a 1 of 1 Super Master NFT and a $10,000 Dave & Buster’s Power Card.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1610638 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at 4.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.31%.

The market cap for PLAY stock reached $1.86 billion, with 48.18 million shares outstanding and 39.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 1610638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $49.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $54 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $58, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on PLAY stock. On August 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PLAY shares from 58 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PLAY stock performed recently?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.31, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.38 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Insider trade positions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

There are presently around $1,744 million, or 95.50% of PLAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,393,124, which is approximately -1.111% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,016,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.62 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $170.82 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 6,912,563 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 9,576,377 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 28,922,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,411,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,916,874 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,486,753 shares during the same period.