Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] gained 0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $17.74 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Mister Car Wash to Donate $1 for Every Car Washed at all Tennessee Locations on September 25 to Support Disaster Relief Efforts.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company” or “Mister”; NYSE: MCW). After a tough year in Middle Tennessee that included destructive tornados and catastrophic floods, Mister Car Wash announced that it will donate $1 to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for every car washed at Mister locations in the state on Saturday, September 25. Mister has 16 locations across Middle Tennessee, and to maximize the contribution, the Company will base the donations on that day’s total car counts, including both retail washes and Unlimited Wash Club® member visits.

“Mister Car Wash has been proud to serve Tennesseans since 2015, and it’s been devastating to see the impact the recent floods have had on our neighbors,” said Jill Adams, Vice President of Marketing at Mister Car Wash. “This donation is just one way we can help bring back the ‘shine’ in our communities.”.

Mister Car Wash Inc. represents 305.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.42 billion with the latest information. MCW stock price has been found in the range of $17.54 to $18.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, MCW reached a trading volume of 1218017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $23.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42.

Trading performance analysis for MCW stock

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.73, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 52.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

There are presently around $5,001 million, or 96.50% of MCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 229,779,656, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC, holding 9,716,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.36 million in MCW stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $97.47 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 281,899,079 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,899,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,899,079 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.