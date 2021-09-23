Wall Street Analyst Initiated Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] plunged by -$1.9 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $49.65 during the day while it closed the day at $46.95. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issues Update on REG Geismar.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:REGI) is issuing the following statement from President and CEO, Cynthia ‘CJ’ Warner regarding the status of its renewable diesel plant located in Geismar, Louisiana following Hurricane Ida:.

“I am pleased to report that the REG Geismar renewable diesel plant has returned to normal operations following the impact of Hurricane Ida. We are grateful that our employees, contractors and partners were able to remain safe throughout, and for their dedicated efforts that enabled us to restart the plant in a safe and controlled manner.”.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock has also loss -4.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REGI stock has declined by -26.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.19% and lost -33.71% year-on date.

The market cap for REGI stock reached $2.37 billion, with 48.12 million shares outstanding and 46.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 821.25K shares, REGI reached a trading volume of 1544817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on REGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.02.

REGI stock trade performance evaluation

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, REGI shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.14, while it was recorded at 48.05 for the last single week of trading, and 68.06 for the last 200 days.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. go to 5.45%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,090 million, or 94.20% of REGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,735,084, which is approximately 10.82% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,150,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.83 million in REGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $140.38 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly 10.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 6,789,400 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 6,633,255 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 31,087,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,510,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,053,779 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,532,613 shares during the same period.