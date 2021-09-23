Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.62 billion, up 41.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.70%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

Provides Initial Third Quarter Outlook.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The results are on a carve-out basis and include the Victoria’s Secret Segment and a portion of the unallocated overhead costs as part of L Brands.

The one-year Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.01. The average equity rating for VSCO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.26 billion, with 88.30 million shares outstanding and 87.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, VSCO stock reached a trading volume of 1135780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $89.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.18.

VSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO], while it was recorded at 61.06 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Victoria’s Secret & Co. Fundamentals:

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Insider Position Details

326 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 10,244,347 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 12,447,271 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 48,724,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,416,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,066,463 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,478 shares during the same period.