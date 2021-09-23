T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] moved up 3.34: Why It’s Important

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] gained 3.34% or 0.03 points to close at $0.98 with a heavy trading volume of 2081497 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that T2 Biosystems to Unveil New Data at September Conferences.

Leading rapid diagnostics company to share new research at industry conferences throughout Sepsis Awareness Month.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced it will unveil new data at industry conferences this month to showcase results and implications of the use of its rapid diagnostics technologies.

It opened the trading session at $0.94, the shares rose to $1.01 and dropped to $0.912, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTOO points out that the company has recorded -36.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, TTOO reached to a volume of 2081497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for TTOO stock

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9981, while it was recorded at 0.9723 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4489 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.72 and a Gross Margin at -13.87. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.12.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -102.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -289.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 652.29. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 639.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$316,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $27 million, or 16.90% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,517,274, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 million in TTOO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.6 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 36.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 4,130,231 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,712,291 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 20,900,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,743,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,598 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 757,541 shares during the same period.