Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] moved up 2.25: Why It’s Important

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] price surged by 2.25 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Sunnova Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $400 Million “Green Bond”.

Sunnova Energy Corporation (“SEC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”), announced the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of green 5.875% senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes were priced at 98.76% of par. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of SEC, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Sunnova and Sunnova Intermediate Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEC. The notes will bear interest from August 17, 2021 at an annual rate of 5.875% payable on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022. The notes will mature on September 1, 2026, and the offering is expected to close on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 1025493 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares reached a high of $34.89 and dropped to a low of $33.00 until finishing in the latest session at $34.05.

The one-year NOVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.84. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $53.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.22, while it was recorded at 34.14 for the last single week of trading, and 38.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.03. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$640,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,987 million, or 97.05% of NOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 16,911,664, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,882,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.61 million in NOVA stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $361.53 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 63.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 24,121,007 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,936,696 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 84,043,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,101,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,519,727 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,429,507 shares during the same period.