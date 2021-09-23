Stifel slashes price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] – find out why.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.03 during the day while it closed the day at $7.95. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Changes.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) announces the appointment of Dion Hatcher as President effective January 1, 2022. He will replace Curtis Hicks, Vermilion’s current President, who will step down and continue as an advisor to the Company until April 1, 2022. Lorenzo Donadeo will continue in his current role as Executive Chairman.

Vermilion would like to thank Mr. Hicks for his significant contributions to the Company. He first joined Vermilion in 2003 as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and retired in 2018. He returned from retirement in 2020 to assist in repositioning Vermilion during the recent downturn and associated management changes. His strong leadership and mentoring skills have been instrumental to Vermilion successfully navigating the downturn as well as assisting in the transition to an effective, deliberate and thoughtful internal succession plan.

Vermilion Energy Inc. stock has also gained 0.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VET stock has declined by -12.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.52% and gained 78.65% year-on date.

The market cap for VET stock reached $1.67 billion, with 161.55 million shares outstanding and 158.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 2272672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 2.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 27.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.35 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.79 and a Gross Margin at -7.69. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.01.

Return on Total Capital for VET is now -5.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.72. Additionally, VET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] managed to generate an average of -$2,031,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 22.76%.

There are presently around $228 million, or 21.64% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,587,739, which is approximately 5.37% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,780,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.11 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $19.35 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 6,676,629 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,426,702 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,608,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,711,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,241 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,012,023 shares during the same period.