Stephens lifts Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.02 at the close of the session, up 4.69%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Shareholders of Contango Oil & Gas Company in the Southern District of New York.

Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Case No. 1:21-cv-07327, on behalf of public common shareholders of Contango Oil & Gas Company (“Contango” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MCF) who held Contango securities and are harmed by Contango and its board of directors’ (the “Board”), alleging violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) in connection with the proposed merger of Contango with Independence Energy LLC (“Independence”), IE OpCo LLC (“OpCo”), IE PubCo Inc. (“New PubCo”), IE L Merger Sub LLC (“L Merger Sub”), and IE C Merger Sub Inc. (“C Merger Sub,” and with Parent, OpCo, New PubCo, and L Merger Sub, “Independence Energy”) (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Under the terms of the Proposed Transaction, each share of Contango common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.2000 of a share of the new publicly-traded holding company, New PubCo. The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration is inadequate and that the Registration Statement on Form S-4 provided shareholders with materially incomplete and misleading information with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act.

Contango Oil & Gas Company stock is now 75.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCF Stock saw the intraday high of $4.08 and lowest of $3.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.94, which means current price is +77.88% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, MCF reached a trading volume of 1152543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCF shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Contango Oil & Gas Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Contango Oil & Gas Company is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has MCF stock performed recently?

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, MCF shares gained by 19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.27 and a Gross Margin at -5.18. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCF is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.12. Additionally, MCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] managed to generate an average of -$806,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Contango Oil & Gas Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]

There are presently around $209 million, or 26.00% of MCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,464,163, which is approximately 5.961% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 7,508,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.19 million in MCF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.04 million in MCF stock with ownership of nearly 4.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF] by around 8,480,405 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,744,770 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 41,814,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,039,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCF stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,073,037 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,143,784 shares during the same period.