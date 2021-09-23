Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] gain 86.38% so far this year. What now?

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] jumped around 3.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $77.33 at the close of the session, up 4.88%. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Scientific Games Appoints Connie James as Chief Financial Officer.

Current CFO Michael Eklund to Serve through October 15, 2021.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games,” “SGC” or the “Company”) announced the appointment of Connie James as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary, effective October 15, 2021. Ms. James has served as Chief Financial Officer of Scientific Games’ Gaming business since January 6, 2020. Current CFO Mike Eklund will be stepping down to pursue other opportunities and will remain with the Company until October 15, 2021.

Scientific Games Corporation stock is now 86.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGMS Stock saw the intraday high of $78.52 and lowest of $75.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.00, which means current price is +109.62% above from all time high which was touched on 09/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, SGMS reached a trading volume of 1037809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $76.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on SGMS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SGMS shares from 30 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.64, while it was recorded at 76.08 for the last single week of trading, and 56.76 for the last 200 days.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

There are presently around $6,658 million, or 90.60% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,264,733, which is approximately -1.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,095,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.37 million in SGMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $641.18 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 14.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 13,027,541 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 9,626,338 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 63,442,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,096,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,723 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,680 shares during the same period.