Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] fell -10.95% so far this year. What now?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.9722 during the day while it closed the day at $19.28. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Digital Entertainment Winners: CEO’s of Rush Street Interactive, ESE Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and FansUnite Pursue Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in E-Sports, I-Gaming and Sports Betting.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) and FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS).

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock has also gained 21.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RSI stock has inclined by 50.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.73% and lost -10.95% year-on date.

The market cap for RSI stock reached $4.15 billion, with 59.16 million shares outstanding and 51.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, RSI reached a trading volume of 3869431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $21.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

RSI stock trade performance evaluation

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.87. With this latest performance, RSI shares gained by 59.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.08 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 18.55 for the last single week of trading, and 15.76 for the last 200 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $833 million, or 69.80% of RSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,779,210, which is approximately -24.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,803,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.34 million in RSI stocks shares; and TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $65.81 million in RSI stock with ownership of nearly 2.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE:RSI] by around 15,462,406 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 11,094,930 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,648,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,205,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,889,531 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,395 shares during the same period.