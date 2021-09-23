Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, up 16.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price surged by 2.95 percent to reach at $2.33. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Roblox Reports August 2021 Key Metrics.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its August 2021 key metrics.

August 2021 Key Metrics.

A sum of 7935708 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.49M shares. Roblox Corporation shares reached a high of $81.50 and dropped to a low of $78.91 until finishing in the latest session at $81.18.

The one-year RBLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.04. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $91.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 88.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 78.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.82, while it was recorded at 80.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

RBLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,349 million, or 80.40% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C. with ownership of 36,639,427, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 27,392,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.52 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 268.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 75,730,250 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 29,926,219 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 108,052,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,708,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,992,679 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,972,789 shares during the same period.