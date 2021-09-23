Reading International Inc. [RDI] is -11.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Reading International Inc. [NASDAQ: RDI] price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Date of Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Announced by Reading International.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announced that, due to the continued public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to help protect the well-being of our stockholders, employees, family members and the communities in which they live, Reading will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”) virtually through a web-based platform, commencing at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, on December 8, 2021.

Voting online at the virtual meeting.

A sum of 1138584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.81K shares. Reading International Inc. shares reached a high of $4.589 and dropped to a low of $4.40 until finishing in the latest session at $4.45.

The one-year RDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.83. The average equity rating for RDI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Reading International Inc. [RDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Reading International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Reading International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26.50 to $23.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on RDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reading International Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

RDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Reading International Inc. [RDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, RDI shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for Reading International Inc. [RDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reading International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reading International Inc. [RDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.47 and a Gross Margin at -56.64. Reading International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.74.

Return on Total Capital for RDI is now -10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reading International Inc. [RDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 673.93. Additionally, RDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 590.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reading International Inc. [RDI] managed to generate an average of -$43,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Reading International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Reading International Inc. [RDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 45.70% of RDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDI stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,316,739, which is approximately 9.338% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,266,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 million in RDI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.05 million in RDI stock with ownership of nearly -4.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reading International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Reading International Inc. [NASDAQ:RDI] by around 376,580 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 223,013 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,352,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,951,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,282 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 113,104 shares during the same period.