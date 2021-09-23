RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Box Inc. [BOX] – find out why.

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] price surged by 3.74 percent to reach at $0.87. The company report on September 22, 2021 that NASA, Johnson Space Center, Powers Cloud Content Management with Box.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, announced that National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Johnson Space Center, uses Box to power secure collaboration and critical processes for the Flight Operations Division to advance space exploration missions.

NASA’s success over the past several decades has been rooted in the collaboration of scientists, engineers, astronauts and more. This took humans to the moon, rovers on Mars and brought intel on galaxies billions of years away. NASA is committed to enabling employees to collaborate across cloud platforms, like Box, to help achieve its mission “to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.”.

A sum of 3654614 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. Box Inc. shares reached a high of $24.26 and dropped to a low of $23.05 until finishing in the latest session at $24.11.

The one-year BOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.89. The average equity rating for BOX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Box Inc. [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, BOX shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.42, while it was recorded at 23.18 for the last single week of trading, and 22.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Box Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.88 and a Gross Margin at +66.16. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 429.06. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$22,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BOX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Box Inc. [BOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,136 million, or 87.70% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,889,174, which is approximately -2.802% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,310,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.92 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $313.76 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 2.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 17,901,825 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 22,542,344 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 89,644,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,088,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,361,318 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,874,483 shares during the same period.