Raymond James lifts DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 1.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $134.77. The company report on September 21, 2021 that DICK’S Sporting Goods Becomes Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner Of The WNBA.

– Multiyear Partnership Tipping Off with 2021 WNBA Playoffs -.

Largest National Retailer for WNBA Merchandise to Feature Jerseys, League Apparel and Basketballs in Store Locations Throughout U.S. and Online.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1004804 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for DKS stock reached $11.95 billion, with 84.51 million shares outstanding and 62.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 1004804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $152.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $115 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $126, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on DKS stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKS shares from 88 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has DKS stock performed recently?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.43, while it was recorded at 133.21 for the last single week of trading, and 88.42 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 17.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.66. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $10,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 16.40%.

Insider trade positions for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $9,600 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,258,243, which is approximately 2.974% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,499,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $741.22 million in DKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $734.61 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -15.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 7,673,141 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 8,038,646 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 55,517,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,229,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,759,335 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 869,309 shares during the same period.