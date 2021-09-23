Poshmark Inc. [POSH] moved up 2.16: Why It’s Important

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] jumped around 0.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.10 at the close of the session, up 2.16%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Poshmark, Inc. to Present at Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference.

Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets and home, announced that Manish Chandra, founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, POSH reached a trading volume of 1015531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]?

Needham have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48.

How has POSH stock performed recently?

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, POSH shares dropped by -13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.89 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.50, while it was recorded at 24.55 for the last single week of trading.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.29. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for POSH is now 32.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.28. Additionally, POSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] managed to generate an average of $30,188 per employee.Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]

There are presently around $245 million, or 25.70% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 1,351,758, which is approximately 38.803% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,182,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.49 million in POSH stocks shares; and TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS, currently with $26.32 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 6,228,574 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,796,714 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,161,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,186,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,535,518 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 929,848 shares during the same period.