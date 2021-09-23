PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] is -65.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: PMCB] closed the trading session at $3.47 on 09/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.32, while the highest price level was $3.54. The company report on September 21, 2021 that PharmaCyte Biotech Releases More Positive Results From FDA-Required Biocompatibility Tests.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, announced the results of a second U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-required test of biocompatibility of its CypCaps™ product for pancreatic cancer, which showed that the empty capsule material is “non-hemolytic.”.

The Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCyte Biotech, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said of the positive results, “We’re pleased to report that we have received positive results from the second of the biocompatibility tests performed under Good Laboratory Practices and required by the FDA in connection with PharmaCyte’s clinical hold. The data shows that, as expected, the capsule material does not cause blood cells to lyse either after direct or indirect contact with blood. Moreover, it confirms prior data that was observed previously in animal models and previous clinical trials.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.47 percent and weekly performance of 6.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, PMCB reached to a volume of 2702925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

PMCB stock trade performance evaluation

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, PMCB shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PMCB is now -60.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.76. Additionally, PMCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] managed to generate an average of -$887,809 per employee.PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.02% of PMCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMCB stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 269, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BENEDETTI & GUCER, INC., holding 50 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in PMCB stocks shares; and MAIN STREET RESEARCH LLC, currently with $0.0 in PMCB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:PMCB] by around 23 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMCB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4 shares during the same period.