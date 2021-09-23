Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Is Currently 4.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] gained 4.17% or 0.29 points to close at $7.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1387049 shares. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Party City Announces Plans To Hire Nearly 17,000 For Highly Anticipated Halloween Season.

North America’s leading party goods retailer to host nationwide in-store hiring events Tuesday, September 14 and Saturday, September 18.

Party City, the global celebrations category leader, announced plans to hire approximately 17,000 seasonal team members in preparation for a busy Halloween season. Positions are available nationwide in both Party City stores and Halloween City pop-up locations.

It opened the trading session at $6.98, the shares rose to $7.305 and dropped to $6.955, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRTY points out that the company has recorded 27.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -334.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, PRTY reached to a volume of 1387049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRTY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PRTY stock

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, PRTY shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 12.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

There are presently around $614 million, or 75.70% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 15,986,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,097,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.95 million in PRTY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.42 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly 276.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 20,561,326 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 14,912,242 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 49,175,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,648,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,243,069 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,669,858 shares during the same period.