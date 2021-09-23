OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Revenue clocked in at $1.91 billion, down -3.80% YTD: What’s Next?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] traded at a low on 09/22/21, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.80. The company report on September 21, 2021 that GeneDx Announces the Sequencing of More Than 300,000 Clinical Patient Exomes.

Largest clinical dataset of its kind driving diagnosis and discovery worldwide.

GeneDx, Inc., a leader in genomic analysis, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), announced it has completed clinical genetic exome sequencing for more than 300,000 patients, making the company’s dataset the largest of its kind in the world. Supported by matching phenotypes, the company’s market-leading genomic analysis and interpretation capabilities have created a diagnosis and discovery engine advancing genetic medicine worldwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2151307 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OPKO Health Inc. stands at 4.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.91%.

The market cap for OPK stock reached $2.51 billion, with 647.00 million shares outstanding and 410.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 2151307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 34.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has OPK stock performed recently?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.97 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $730 million, or 29.40% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,732,480, which is approximately 0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,436,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.66 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $79.03 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 7.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 14,136,518 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 12,627,218 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 165,442,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,206,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,269,942 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,131 shares during the same period.