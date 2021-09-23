NanoViricides Inc. [NNVC] moved down -7.11: Why It’s Important

NanoViricides Inc. [AMEX: NNVC] loss -7.11% on the last trading session, reaching $5.75 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Significantly Improved Safety Profile and Metabolism of Remdesivir Observed Due to Encapsulation in NanoViricides Drug Candidate Enabling Potential Highly Effective Pan-Coronavirus Antiviral Drug.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the “Company”), a leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines technology, reported on the significant advantages gained by remdesivir encapsulation within its lead COVID-19 candidate NV-CoV-2 thereby resulting in the dual-acting drug candidate NV-CoV-2-R with the promise of a potential pan-coronavirus cure.

Pharmacokinetics of Encapsulated Remdesivir Compared to Standard Formulation Almost double the amount of remdesivir remained intact in plasma when given as the encapsulated NV-CoV-2-R form, in comparison to the standard remdesivir formulation made in betadex sulfobutyl ether sodium (SBECD), during the first day of dosing in a rat pharmacokinetics study. Additionally, remdesivir accumulation was observed on repeated dosing of NV-CoV-2-R. After the fifth dose of NV-CoV-2-R (on day 7), in comparison to the standard remdesivir dosing pattern (twice on day 1 followed by daily thereafter; on day 7), the circulating level of intact remdesivir in plasma was 75% greater in the NV-Cov-2-R group as compared to the standard remdesivir group. The data were normalized to reflect the same amount of remdesivir given to the animals per kg body weight for uniform comparison. The assays were performed using the well-established isotopic internal standard method of remdesivir estimation with LCMS detection.

NanoViricides Inc. represents 10.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.10 million with the latest information. NNVC stock price has been found in the range of $5.26 to $6.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, NNVC reached a trading volume of 7825765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NanoViricides Inc. [NNVC]:

Midtown Partners have made an estimate for NanoViricides Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoViricides Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for NNVC stock

NanoViricides Inc. [NNVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.29. With this latest performance, NNVC shares gained by 51.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for NanoViricides Inc. [NNVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

NanoViricides Inc. [NNVC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NNVC is now -47.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoViricides Inc. [NNVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.26. Additionally, NNVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoViricides Inc. [NNVC] managed to generate an average of -$790,973 per employee.NanoViricides Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.70 and a Current Ratio set at 26.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at NanoViricides Inc. [NNVC]

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.90% of NNVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 312,238, which is approximately 12.293% of the company’s market cap and around 9.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 187,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in NNVC stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in NNVC stock with ownership of nearly -21.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoViricides Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in NanoViricides Inc. [AMEX:NNVC] by around 103,724 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 186,411 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 616,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNVC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,639 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 81,568 shares during the same period.