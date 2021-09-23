Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] Revenue clocked in at $67.00 million, down -19.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE: MYOV] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.52 during the day while it closed the day at $22.27. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce FDA Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application for MYFEMBREE® for the Management of Moderate to Severe Pain Associated With Endometriosis.

Filing in endometriosis is supported by data from the Phase 3 SPIRIT program.

FDA PDUFA target action date is May 6, 2022.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock has also gained 2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MYOV stock has inclined by 1.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.16% and lost -19.37% year-on date.

The market cap for MYOV stock reached $1.99 billion, with 91.64 million shares outstanding and 33.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 654.75K shares, MYOV reached a trading volume of 1407589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYOV shares is $31.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on MYOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myovant Sciences Ltd. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MYOV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

MYOV stock trade performance evaluation

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, MYOV shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.88, while it was recorded at 22.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.14 for the last 200 days.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -439.64 and a Gross Margin at +92.51. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -430.12.

Return on Total Capital for MYOV is now -1,549.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,681.67. Additionally, MYOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2,350.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] managed to generate an average of -$626,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $804 million, or 40.30% of MYOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYOV stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,522,074, which is approximately 15.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 5,421,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.73 million in MYOV stocks shares; and BELLEVUE GROUP AG, currently with $117.34 million in MYOV stock with ownership of nearly 1.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE:MYOV] by around 6,730,717 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,814,573 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 25,556,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,102,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYOV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,969,051 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 824,232 shares during the same period.