Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] stock Upgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $20

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] gained 5.42% on the last trading session, reaching $21.21 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Exceeds Production Guidance, Accelerates Debt Reduction Plan,Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $63 million, or $0.41 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $91 million, or $0.59 net income per diluted share.

Murphy Oil Corporation represents 154.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.34 billion with the latest information. MUR stock price has been found in the range of $20.6101 to $21.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 2063563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $27.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MUR shares from 11 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MUR stock

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.00, while it was recorded at 20.79 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.36 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.17.

Return on Total Capital for MUR is now -3.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.42. Additionally, MUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,691,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 13.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $2,598 million, or 83.10% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,158,520, which is approximately 7.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,271,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.33 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $315.2 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 4.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 15,699,347 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 9,419,751 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 97,351,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,470,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,175,322 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,031,466 shares during the same period.