Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is 1.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] price surged by 1.14 percent to reach at $1.73. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Match Group Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC (the “Issuer”) has agreed to sell $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in a private offering (the “Notes Offering”). The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.

The Issuer intends to distribute a portion of the net proceeds of the Notes Offering to Match Group for its use, together with the net proceeds of Match Group’s concurrent registered direct offering and the net proceeds of Match Group’s concurrent termination of certain note hedges and warrant transactions, to repurchase 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022 pursuant to privately negotiated agreements with a limited number of current holders of such exchangeable notes. The Issuer intends to use any remaining net proceeds of the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes.

A sum of 2625663 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. Match Group Inc. shares reached a high of $154.40 and dropped to a low of $150.29 until finishing in the latest session at $153.65.

The one-year MTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.3. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $173.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 5.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 54.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.20, while it was recorded at 154.85 for the last single week of trading, and 149.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,004 million, or 98.70% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,363,946, which is approximately -4.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,040,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $3.1 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -12.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 25,653,146 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 18,951,511 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 222,262,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,866,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,096,427 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,578,903 shares during the same period.