Market cap of VEON Ltd. [VEON] reaches 3.63B – now what?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.29%. The company report on September 17, 2021 that VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of the senior management team at one of the Group’s subsidiaries.

Name:.

Over the last 12 months, VEON stock rose by 57.78%. The one-year VEON Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.48. The average equity rating for VEON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.63 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 907.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.16M shares, VEON stock reached a trading volume of 2350356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

VEON Stock Performance Analysis:

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 16.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEON Ltd. Fundamentals:

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $800 million, or 28.20% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 5.799% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,621,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.83 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $88.09 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 9.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 57,408,678 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 20,918,376 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 297,197,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,524,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,273,798 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,722 shares during the same period.