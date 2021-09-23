Market cap of Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] reaches 352.10M – now what?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] price surged by 1.79 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT board member Alexander Hansson.

Monday, September 20, 2021.

Dear Shareholders and Investors,.

A sum of 1946079 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Nordic American Tankers Limited shares reached a high of $2.33 and dropped to a low of $2.26 until finishing in the latest session at $2.27.

The average equity rating for NAT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $111 million, or 31.50% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,483,290, which is approximately 0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,821,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.95 million in NAT stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $10.54 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 4.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 5,865,044 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,247,381 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 39,628,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,740,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 752,335 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,795,234 shares during the same period.