Market cap of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] reaches 3.95B – now what?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.78%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, MGY stock rose by 196.18%. The one-year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.89. The average equity rating for MGY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.95 billion, with 175.17 million shares outstanding and 161.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, MGY stock reached a trading volume of 1313869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $17.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $16, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, MGY shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.77, while it was recorded at 16.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Fundamentals:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MGY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to 46.69%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,942 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: ENERVEST, LTD. with ownership of 23,004,226, which is approximately -22.03% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,591,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.85 million in MGY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $244.96 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly 4.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 20,250,400 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 20,659,346 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 139,708,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,618,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,807 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,572,599 shares during the same period.