Market cap of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] reaches 4.14B – now what?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: KLIC] gained 1.16% or 0.76 points to close at $66.07 with a heavy trading volume of 1606492 shares. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Kulicke & Soffa Accelerates Advanced Display Adoption.

Ships Next-Generation Mini & Micro LED Solution – LUMINEX™.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, announced it has shipped its next-generation mini and micro LED platform – LUMINEX™ – to a leading LED manufacturer.

It opened the trading session at $65.64, the shares rose to $66.33 and dropped to $64.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KLIC points out that the company has recorded 46.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -202.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 995.81K shares, KLIC reached to a volume of 1606492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLIC shares is $78.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $25 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stock. On November 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KLIC shares from 23 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLIC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for KLIC stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, KLIC shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.43, while it was recorded at 66.92 for the last single week of trading, and 51.21 for the last 200 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [KLIC]

There are presently around $3,811 million, or 97.10% of KLIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,426,286, which is approximately 40.331% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 4,870,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.77 million in KLIC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $218.74 million in KLIC stock with ownership of nearly -7.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:KLIC] by around 13,495,832 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 11,075,460 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 33,107,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,678,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLIC stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,806,179 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,995 shares during the same period.