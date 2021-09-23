Market cap of Fisker Inc. [FSR] reaches 3.78B – now what?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.72 during the day while it closed the day at $13.66. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Fisker Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced it will webcast its participation in “Fireside Chats” at two upcoming investor conferences.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. ET and will be available via webcast. To register for and access the event, please click here.

Fisker Inc. stock has also gained 3.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSR stock has declined by -29.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.34% and lost -6.76% year-on date.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $3.78 billion, with 295.28 million shares outstanding and 158.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 5112447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on FSR stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 171731.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.69, while it was recorded at 13.29 for the last single week of trading, and 16.03 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $976 million, or 44.00% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,509,862, which is approximately 20.458% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 11,154,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.37 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $138.88 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 288.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 30,985,847 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 29,935,693 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 10,532,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,453,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,672,709 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 24,803,127 shares during the same period.