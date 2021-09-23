Market cap of Conformis Inc. [CFMS] reaches 281.08M – now what?

Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ: CFMS] traded at a low on 09/21/21, posting a -10.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update.

Business Update Provided in Advance of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) provided an update of its third quarter revenue performance expectations in advance of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (“OpCo Summit”). The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee and hip procedures as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant. Accordingly, the Company has updated its revenue outlook for the third quarter. Conformis now expects product revenue for the quarter to be approximately $13.7 million to $14.3 million. This compares to the $15.5 million to $16.5 million projection announced on August 4, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8014571 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conformis Inc. stands at 8.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.67%.

The market cap for CFMS stock reached $281.08 million, with 177.67 million shares outstanding and 142.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, CFMS reached a trading volume of 8014571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conformis Inc. [CFMS]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Conformis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Conformis Inc. stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CFMS shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conformis Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has CFMS stock performed recently?

Conformis Inc. [CFMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.98. With this latest performance, CFMS shares gained by 11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4624, while it was recorded at 1.7220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0932 for the last 200 days.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conformis Inc. [CFMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.52 and a Gross Margin at +49.03. Conformis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for CFMS is now -59.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.28. Additionally, CFMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] managed to generate an average of -$93,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Conformis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Earnings analysis for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conformis Inc. go to -14.58%.

Insider trade positions for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]

There are presently around $120 million, or 49.10% of CFMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFMS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 17,745,810, which is approximately 0.15% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 12,744,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.37 million in CFMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.45 million in CFMS stock with ownership of nearly 10.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conformis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ:CFMS] by around 13,561,499 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 10,274,858 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 55,111,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,948,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFMS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,843 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 9,426,724 shares during the same period.