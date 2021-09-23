Market cap of BioNTech SE [BNTX] reaches 85.36B – now what?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$2.09. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster.

Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted for individuals 65 years of age and older, and individuals ages 18 through 64 within certain high-risk groups.

EUA is supported by clinical data showing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine elicits high neutralization titers against SARS-CoV-2 and all currently tested variants.

A sum of 1440268 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.14M shares. BioNTech SE shares reached a high of $344.57 and dropped to a low of $336.69 until finishing in the latest session at $339.26.

The one-year BNTX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.92. The average equity rating for BNTX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $332.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 22.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

BNTX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, BNTX shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 260.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 405.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 336.09, while it was recorded at 350.29 for the last single week of trading, and 193.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioNTech SE Fundamentals:

BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BioNTech SE [BNTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,832 million, or 16.50% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,429,749, which is approximately -4.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,560,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in BNTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.16 billion in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 686.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 10,840,710 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 5,782,544 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 18,254,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,877,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,536 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,201,455 shares during the same period.