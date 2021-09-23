Market cap of Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] reaches 34.94M – now what?

Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTX] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 11.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.79. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Aditxt, Inc. and SphereDX Launch AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana to Address Individual Immune Status Uncertainty and Help Evaluate Cadence for Booster Shots.

Initial AditxtScore testing found one-third of fully vaccinated assisted living community residents needed booster vaccinations to strengthen individual antibody response.

Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced a partnership with SphereDX, an advanced clinical diagnostic lab focusing on next-generation genomic and metabolomic clinical testing, to offer its AditxtScore™ for COVID-19. The AditxtScore for COVID-19 is a more comprehensive immune response monitoring tool that tracks multiple combinations of antibody and neutralizing antibody responses against several different antigens. This makes it possible to assess the strength of an individual’s immune response to COVID-19.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3806136 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aditxt Inc. stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.10%.

The market cap for ADTX stock reached $34.94 million, with 19.52 million shares outstanding and 18.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, ADTX reached a trading volume of 3806136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aditxt Inc. is set at 0.20

How has ADTX stock performed recently?

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.18. With this latest performance, ADTX shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0268, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6170 for the last 200 days.

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aditxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.90% of ADTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 197,093, which is approximately 16.599% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 185,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in ADTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in ADTX stock with ownership of nearly 12.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTX] by around 108,289 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 121,912 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 393,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,066 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 85,346 shares during the same period.