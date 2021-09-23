Market Analysts see ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gaining to $83. Time to buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 0.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $68.52. The company report on September 14, 2021 that ZoomInfo Retains Top Placement on 26 Grids in G2’s 2021 Fall Grid Reports.

Matches Company Record with Appearances on 43 Grids Overall.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced that it has retained its No. 1 spot on 26 grids in G2’s Fall 2021 Grid Reports.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5607803 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at 3.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.78%.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $26.97 billion, with 190.60 million shares outstanding and 127.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 5607803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $71.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 97.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.16 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.52, while it was recorded at 67.75 for the last single week of trading, and 51.28 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $14,284 million, or 75.20% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 88,295,467, which is approximately -1.11% of the company’s market cap and around 20.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,209,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $768.1 million in ZI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $728.42 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 13.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 27,206,458 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,673,273 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 171,588,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,468,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,433,832 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,795,736 shares during the same period.