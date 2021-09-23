Market Analysts see Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on July 30, 2021 that The Hillman Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results.

Exhibit 99.1.

The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) (the “Company” or “Hillman”) reported selected financial results for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021.

A sum of 1656347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Hillman Solutions Corp. shares reached a high of $12.23 and dropped to a low of $11.83 until finishing in the latest session at $11.91.

The one-year HLMN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.94. The average equity rating for HLMN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Hillman Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

HLMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, HLMN shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hillman Solutions Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HLMN is now -0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] managed to generate an average of -$5,778,079 per employee.Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $592 million, or 28.70% of HLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 10,639,036, which is approximately -2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., holding 4,557,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.28 million in HLMN stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $47.65 million in HLMN stock with ownership of nearly -10.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ:HLMN] by around 18,788,759 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 16,351,994 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,592,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,732,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLMN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,538,099 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,083,295 shares during the same period.