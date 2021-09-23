Market Analysts see Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gaining to $280. Time to buy?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] closed the trading session at $274.32 on 09/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $267.255, while the highest price level was $279.50. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Bill.com Announces Pricing of Offering of $500.0 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) (“Bill.com”) announced that it has priced $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”). The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Bill.com also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale is expected to close on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Bill.com, will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on April 1, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the business day immediately preceding January 1, 2027, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Bill.com’s common stock (the “common stock”), cash or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at the election of Bill.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 100.97 percent and weekly performance of -5.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, BILL reached to a volume of 6444137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $272.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $175 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $280, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BILL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BILL shares from 175 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 13.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.94.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 26.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.11, while it was recorded at 284.59 for the last single week of trading, and 173.59 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +72.02. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.43.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.54. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$71,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,618 million, or 93.20% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,025,070, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,036,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in BILL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.6 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -3.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 13,607,122 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 9,779,314 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 62,708,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,094,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,319,869 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,136,461 shares during the same period.