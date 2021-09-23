Market Analysts see AMMO Inc. [POWW] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] price plunged by -1.13 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on August 27, 2021 that AMMO, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components and operator of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries is pleased to announce that the holders of record of the Company’s 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) as of the close of business on August 31, 2021 will receive a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.241246528 per Series A Preferred Stock share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021.

About AMMO, Inc.

A sum of 1542189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.86M shares. AMMO Inc. shares reached a high of $6.32 and dropped to a low of $6.12 until finishing in the latest session at $6.13.

The average equity rating for POWW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMMO Inc. [POWW]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for AMMO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AMMO Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.09.

POWW Stock Performance Analysis:

AMMO Inc. [POWW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, POWW shares dropped by -18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.15 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMMO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.50.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.62. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$28,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

AMMO Inc. [POWW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 28.10% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,259,978, which is approximately -2.742% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,495,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.55 million in POWW stocks shares; and TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $23.05 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 14,037,004 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,821,897 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 15,990,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,849,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,028,722 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 816,651 shares during the same period.