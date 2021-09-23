Market Analysts see American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AXL] jumped around 0.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.42 at the close of the session, up 5.78%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that AAM to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 9.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 9, which will be held virtually. AAM is scheduled to present at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM’s website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock is now 0.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXL Stock saw the intraday high of $8.59 and lowest of $8.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.06, which means current price is +7.12% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, AXL reached a trading volume of 1775184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, AXL shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 8.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.73 for the last 200 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.07 and a Gross Margin at +10.73. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.92.

Return on Total Capital for AXL is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 969.93. Additionally, AXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 959.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] managed to generate an average of -$28,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

There are presently around $872 million, or 93.20% of AXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,506,974, which is approximately -2.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,119,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.47 million in AXL stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $52.93 million in AXL stock with ownership of nearly -6.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL] by around 7,643,450 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 8,496,648 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 87,469,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,610,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,414 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 563,808 shares during the same period.