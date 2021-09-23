Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Stock trading around $16.82 per share: What’s Next?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] slipped around -0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.82 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer Ecosystem with Two Tier 1 Global Automotive Integration Partnerships.

The company released a video comparing current ADAS vs Proactive SafetyTM.

At the IAA Mobility Summit on September 7–12, Luminar Technologies, Inc (Nasdaq: LAZR) will premier its Proactive SafetyTM system in on-road demos for European automakers. The company also announced an expansion of its customer ecosystem through two new integration partnerships with Tier 1 global automotive suppliers, Webasto and Inalfa.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock is now -50.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAZR Stock saw the intraday high of $17.2195 and lowest of $16.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.80, which means current price is +16.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 1555321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 366.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 24.20 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -680.06 and a Gross Margin at -78.85. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2596.93.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -34.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.79. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$973,919 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.60 and a Current Ratio set at 24.80.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]

There are presently around $1,086 million, or 34.20% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,693,527, which is approximately 18.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CANVAS GP 1, L.L.C., holding 6,907,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.18 million in LAZR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $66.72 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 35,326,727 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 1,923,918 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 27,324,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,575,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,530,654 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 535,696 shares during the same period.