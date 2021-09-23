Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] fell -38.60% so far this year. What now?

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] traded at a low on 09/22/21, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.45. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Limelight Networks Completes Acquisition Of Layer0.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Moov Corporation, which does business as Layer0. This acquisition is a significant step in advancing Limelight’s strategy as an edge enabled SaaS solutions provider as Layer0’s tools deliver sub-second web apps and APIs through an all-in-one Jamstack platform.

“We are excited to close the transaction and have the talented Layer0 team as part of Limelight,” said Bob Lyons, President and CEO at Limelight. “We have a refined strategy and a comprehensive operating plan focused on evolving Limelight into a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge for technology outcome buyers. This is a $37 billion market and our integrated edge solutions offer superior performance versus current point solutions.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1576078 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Limelight Networks Inc. stands at 3.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.22%.

The market cap for LLNW stock reached $299.41 million, with 126.05 million shares outstanding and 120.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, LLNW reached a trading volume of 1576078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $3.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $3 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has LLNW stock performed recently?

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, LLNW shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

There are presently around $169 million, or 55.70% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,767,930, which is approximately -5.949% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,246,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.3 million in LLNW stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $12.68 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 11,909,496 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 10,331,783 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 46,626,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,867,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,766,269 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,130,940 shares during the same period.