Lake Street slashes price target on Isoray Inc. [ISR] – find out why.

Isoray Inc. [AMEX: ISR] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.63 at the close of the session, down -3.68%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Isoray Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to September 22, 2021 Due to Conference Provider Technical Issues.

Conference Call Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, will host a rescheduled conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/7:00 a.m. Pacific.

Isoray Inc. stock is now 39.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.65 and lowest of $0.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.81, which means current price is +36.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 764.78K shares, ISR reached a trading volume of 1076696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Isoray Inc. [ISR]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for Isoray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Isoray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ISR shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Isoray Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has ISR stock performed recently?

Isoray Inc. [ISR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, ISR shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Isoray Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6720, while it was recorded at 0.6505 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9754 for the last 200 days.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Isoray Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.66 and a Gross Margin at +52.93. Isoray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.60.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -49.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, ISR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$65,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Isoray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.10 and a Current Ratio set at 35.50.

Insider trade positions for Isoray Inc. [ISR]

There are presently around $11 million, or 12.50% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,120,509, which is approximately -1.415% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,580,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 million in ISR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly -18.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Isoray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Isoray Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 1,342,739 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,507,245 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,525,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,375,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,767 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 667,088 shares during the same period.