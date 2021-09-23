Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] moved down -10.42: Why It’s Important

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.67%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KPLT, ANVS and SPPI.

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)Class Period: December 18, 2020 – August 10, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021Katapult Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Over the last 12 months, KPLT stock dropped by -45.54%. The average equity rating for KPLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $524.26 million, with 98.37 million shares outstanding and 84.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, KPLT stock reached a trading volume of 7916405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for KPLT in the course of the last twelve months was 80.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.60.

KPLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, KPLT shares gained by 72.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.58, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Katapult Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KPLT is now -0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] managed to generate an average of -$15,963,549 per employee.Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $177 million, or 39.90% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT with ownership of 5,678,782, which is approximately 12.176% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.5 million in KPLT stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.52 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 33.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Katapult Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 16,664,366 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,623,502 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,874,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,161,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,003,585 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,795,495 shares during the same period.