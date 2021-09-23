Jefferies slashes price target on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] – find out why.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] closed the trading session at $16.84 on 09/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.61, while the highest price level was $17.085. The company report on September 9, 2021 that SoFi to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference.

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at the 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference hosted by Goldman Sachs. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion. Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:.

Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.37 percent and weekly performance of 9.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.63M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 55051316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.00. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.31, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,331 million, or 25.30% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.57 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $648.6 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 305,788,175 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,965,317 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 5,786,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,540,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,267,448 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,467 shares during the same period.