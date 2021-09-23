Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Stock trading around $8.35 per share: What’s Next?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 0.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.35. The company report on September 1, 2021 that ADDING MULTIMEDIA Hyliion® Announces Launch of Improved Hybrid Powertrain Solution – “Hybrid eX”.

Improved model aims to increase efficiency and payload; enhance driver experience.

Hybrid eX to be unveiled at the American Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on August 31 with customer units shipping later this year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1762635 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at 3.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.43%.

The market cap for HYLN stock reached $1.38 billion, with 172.26 million shares outstanding and 117.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 1762635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

How has HYLN stock performed recently?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.50 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 12.31 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.90 and a Current Ratio set at 30.90.

Insider trade positions for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]

There are presently around $307 million, or 28.80% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,334,654, which is approximately 2.446% of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,555,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.09 million in HYLN stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $29.46 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly -6.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 16,092,963 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,676,475 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 15,044,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,813,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,931 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,109,207 shares during the same period.