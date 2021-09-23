Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] moved up 3.76: Why It’s Important

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.52 at the close of the session, up 3.76%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona.

Exploration results from drilling completed during the first half of 2021.

Identified three new deposits for a total of seven deposits at Copper World.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is now -21.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBM Stock saw the intraday high of $5.71 and lowest of $5.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.60, which means current price is +5.75% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 2276657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]?

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

How has HBM stock performed recently?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, HBM shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

There are presently around $951 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 32,905,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.64 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $91.73 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -7.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 20,998,026 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 24,605,810 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 126,746,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,350,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,096,693 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,590,916 shares during the same period.