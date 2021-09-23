Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, up 32.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] jumped around 0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.60 at the close of the session, up 0.94%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Hayward Holdings to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced that Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development, will be participating in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on September 15, 2021.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat along with an investor presentation can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http://investor.hayward.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 700.95K shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 1253217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $29.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.00. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.11, while it was recorded at 21.96 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.02. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.07.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.14. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 621.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $2,768 million, or 99.30% of HAYW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 71,538,085, which is approximately -1.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 4,891,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.55 million in HAYW stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $106.37 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 41.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 19,009,287 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 13,676,603 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 89,775,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,461,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,572,935 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,808,211 shares during the same period.