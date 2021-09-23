GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] stock Upgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $6

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.16 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, Inc. – GSKY.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of GreenSky will receive only 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky that they own.

GreenSky Inc. stock is now 141.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSKY Stock saw the intraday high of $11.32 and lowest of $11.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +152.48% above from all time high which was touched on 09/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, GSKY reached a trading volume of 2737465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSKY shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSKY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for GreenSky Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for GreenSky Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenSky Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSKY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.16.

How has GSKY stock performed recently?

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.63. With this latest performance, GSKY shares gained by 42.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.45 for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GreenSky Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]

There are presently around $654 million, or 75.30% of GSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSKY stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 12,046,264, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,798,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.03 million in GSKY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $67.43 million in GSKY stock with ownership of nearly 0.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY] by around 4,355,863 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,271,348 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 50,953,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,581,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSKY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,056,660 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 608,288 shares during the same period.