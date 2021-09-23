Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] fell -4.16% so far this year. What now?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: GNOG] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.88 at the close of the session, down -0.21%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of LONE, MGP, SAFM, and GNOG Mergers.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock is now -4.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNOG Stock saw the intraday high of $19.16 and lowest of $18.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.18, which means current price is +86.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, GNOG reached a trading volume of 1524772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNOG shares is $21.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on GNOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86.

How has GNOG stock performed recently?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.31. With this latest performance, GNOG shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.37, while it was recorded at 20.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.50 for the last 200 days.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.42 and a Gross Margin at +70.97. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] managed to generate an average of $139,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]

There are presently around $210 million, or 24.30% of GNOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,213,872, which is approximately 230.299% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,003,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.83 million in GNOG stocks shares; and JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., currently with $24.01 million in GNOG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:GNOG] by around 4,480,013 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,512,737 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,132,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,125,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNOG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 698,259 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,689,137 shares during the same period.