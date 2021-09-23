Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] is -49.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] gained 0.48% or 0.02 points to close at $4.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4337973 shares. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Fortuna announces changes in management team.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that Mr. David Volkert is voluntarily retiring as Fortuna’s Vice President of Exploration – Latin America effective September 30, 2021.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “On behalf of the Board and management I want to thank David for his passion and dedication in carrying out Fortuna’s exploration programs for the past five years. We wish him well.” Mr. Ganoza added, “With the promotions of Paul Weedon as Senior Vice President Exploration for the corporation and David Whittle as Vice President Operations West Africa we continue to draw from the exceptional pool of talent of the corporation. Both Paul and David are seasoned mining executives with proven track records and leadership in their respective fields.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.21, the shares rose to $4.33 and dropped to $4.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSM points out that the company has recorded -36.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 4337973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $270 million, or 27.34% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,283,194, which is approximately 3.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,346,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.12 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $14.96 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 11,167,917 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,570,665 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 48,059,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,797,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,512 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,007 shares during the same period.